JONESBORO — Gilbert Industries, located in the 5600 block of Krueger Drive, reported to Jonesboro police Friday that someone stole a company check and attempted to cash it.
The check, in the amount of $10,852.40 was made out to Claire C. Joseph of Boynton Beach, Fla.
In other JPD reports:
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police a shotgun stored inside his boat in his garage was stolen Friday from his residence in the 4700 block of Wildwood Lane. The shotgun is valued at $900.
A 69-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday that his residence in the 200 block of South Culberhouse Street was burglarized and four handguns and $1,000 in cash was stolen. Total value of the items stolen is $1,600.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that she was struck by a vehicle at about 1 a.m. Sunday while crossing the street in the 800 block of North Church Street. The vehicle fled the scene, and the victim suffered a possible broken femur and hip.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman said someone stole her vehicle Saturday morning while it was warming up in the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive. The vehicle is a 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor.
A 16-year-old Jonesboro boy was arrested at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday after his mother said he threatened to kill her and shoot up her house and shoved her in the 2400 block of Bonnie Jean Place. The case was handed over to the juvenile officers.
Police arrested Precious Monique Haynes, 36, of the 1800 block of Dara Drive, early Saturday after a call about a domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Holmes Street. A victim suffered a cut with a knife to his back. She is being held on suspicion of second-degree domestic battering and second-degree assault on a family or household member. She has a temporary bond of $3,500.
Police arrested Trista McIllwain, 23, of the 900 block of U.S. 49, Fisher, on Sunday morning after a convenience store employee said she had been sitting in her vehicle at a pump for two hours. She is being held on a temporary bond of $1,500 on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Commented