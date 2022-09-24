JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man wasn’t happy when District Judge David Boling gave him a $15,000 cash-only bond on Friday.
Boling found probable cause to charge Thomas Haney, 25, of the 600 block of South Culberhouse Street, with harassing communicating, a Class A misdemeanor.
Assistant City Attorney Heather Owens was in court and told Boling that Haney has been arrested multiple times in the past couple of years for battery and violating a no-contact order.
When Boling gave the bond amount, Haney began gesturing to the camera in video court, shouting expletives at Boling.
Boling also issued a no-contact order for Haney.
On Sept. 14, a 24-year-old Bono woman was injured after she jumped out of a moving vehicle to get away from a suspect whom she had a no-contact order against.
Haney was arrested in connection to the incident and charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and violation of a no-contact order.
The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.
In October 2021, Haney was charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.
According to a probable cause affidavit from Jan. 2:
“In December 2021, Jonesboro officers met with a female victim who informed them that she was six months pregnant.The victim stated that she had came home from work and found that her former boyfriend, Thomas Haney, had forced his way inside her residence without her knowledge. The two got into an argument and Haney began grabbing her roughly by the arms and pulling her throughout the residence by them and by her hair.
“As the victim tried to get away, Haney put his fingers inside of her mouth. The victim bit Haney, prompting him to shove her head between his legs and squeeze it with his thighs, while punching her in the sides and back of the head.”
In June, Haney entered a negotiated guilty plea to third-degree battery and received a 12-month suspended sentence.
In December 2020, Haney was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery for assaulting his girlfriend. He pleaded guilty to third-degree battery and was given a 12-month suspended sentence.
The assault charge was dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.