JONESBORO — Jonesboro police released the name of the suspect in an armed robbery where he stole $535 from the Exxon, 1325 S. Caraway Road, at about 12:06 a.m. Thursday.
Jimmie McDuffy, 26, was named as a suspect Monday in the aggravated robbery and has an arrest warrant issued for him, according to a news release.
The cashier told police the suspect pointed a gun at him, stole cash and took off on foot westbound on Nettleton Avenue.
Anyone with information about McDuffy can call CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro. If your tip leads to his arrest, you will be eligible for a reward. Call 935-5657.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
An unknown suspect fired shots at the Exxon, 1798 W. Nettleton Ave., shortly after midnight Sunday. A Dodge Charger had its tire and taillight shot out, and the station had the glass in front of the store shot out. No suspects were listed.
Three victims reported Saturday night that they were robbed at gunpoint in the 5400 block of Johnwood Drive. Police were told the suspects are an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday morning that her neighbor stole a check for $7,000 that she left between her door and the door frame in the 200 block of Nisbett Street. She caught her neighbor on her doorbell camera taking the check. The neighbor returned the check, according to police.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that someone took a crowbar from her vehicle and used it to pry open the door to her residence in the 2400 block of Mary Jane Drive. Nothing was reported stolen.
Police arrested Kobie Isaac Johnson, 23, of the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue, on Friday afternoon after his employer at Target said he stole money from the cash register on different occasions. The total amount stolen is listed at $4,296.64. The police report said $500 was recovered from the suspect’s pocket.
A 90-year-old Jonesboro woman was scammed out of $1,000 on Friday by buying two $500 gift cards after being sent a fraudulent check for $5,200. She told police she gave out the card numbers over the phone before finding out the check was fraudulent.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that someone entered his unlocked vehicle in the 1800 block of West Nettleton Avenue and took two cell phones. The phones are valued at $900.
A 15-year-old male runaway from the Consolidated Youth Services, 4220 S. Stadium Blvd., was arrested Sunday morning after breaking into a business in the 3000 block of East Parker Road and stealing items. Taken were a Blue Tooth speaker, about 50 ink pens, other writing utensils and candy suckers.
