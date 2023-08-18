JONESBORO — A 47-year-old Jonesboro man pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine between 5 grams and 50 grams. He also pleaded not guilty to distributing 50 grams of methamphetamine or more.

Aaron Allen is facing not less than five years in federal prison to not more than 40 years for the first charge. The second charge, if convicted, is punishable by not less than 10 years in federal prison.

