JONESBORO — A 47-year-old Jonesboro man pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine between 5 grams and 50 grams. He also pleaded not guilty to distributing 50 grams of methamphetamine or more.
Aaron Allen is facing not less than five years in federal prison to not more than 40 years for the first charge. The second charge, if convicted, is punishable by not less than 10 years in federal prison.
His next trial date is Sept. 19 in U.S. District Court.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome T. Kearney ordered Allen to get out-patient treatment at a drug rehabilitation center and to submit to drug testing.
In other cases:
Laquinton Lauderdale, 26, was charged with possession of fentanyl Thursday for a May 2 traffic stop. Lauderdale was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for illegal window tint. He pleaded not guilty.
“Laquinton Lauderdale was sitting in the front passenger seat and Investigator (Tanner) Huff could smell the odor of marijuana in the vehicle,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Investigator Huff searched the vehicle and behind the glove compartment found a bag with 1,802 suspected fentanyl pills.”
Police said Lauderdale confessed that the pills belonged to him.
Lauderdale was among 19 people who had been indicted in 2019 on federal drug charges related to distribution of marijuana. Court records show he was sentenced to time served in December 2021, plus three years of supervised release.
Following his arrest in May, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. sentenced Lauderdale to an additional one year in federal prison for the previous offense.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on his new charge next Thursday in Jonesboro.
If convicted on the new charge, Lauderdale could be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.
His next federal court date is Sept. 18 and he remains in state custody.
Crieona Rodgers, of Osceola, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to possess more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in connection with a drug charge.
She faces not less than 20 years in prison and not more than life in prison. She also faces a distribution of methamphetamine charge, which carries a sentence of not less than 10 years but not more than life in prison. She also pleaded not guilty to that count.
She is being released on condition that she undergo drug testing.
Her next court date is Sept. 19 in federal court.
Bentley Gipson, 27, of Jonesboro, was arrested in February after a traffic stop near Brookland. According to police, he had more than 130 pounds of marijuana and a gun in his possession.
On Thursday, Gipson pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime.
If convicted, Gipson faces not more than five years in prison on the drug charge. The firearm charge is punishable by not less than five years in federal prison.
Kearney ordered Gipson released on condition that he submit to drug testing and surrender his passport.
Gipson’s next trial date is Sept. 18.
Anthony Kyle Wilson, of Jonesboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute more than 50 grams, but less than 500 grams. He faces, if convicted, not less than five years in prison and not more than 40 years.
He pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
He remains in state custody. Wilson’s next court date is Sept. 25 in federal court.
Franklin Wright, of Bay, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm for a December 2022 arrest.
Wright pleaded not guilty Thursday. He faces not more than 15 years in federal prison.
Kearney released Wright to an in-patient rehabilitation center and ordered he be held there until his Sept. 19 trial date.
Rodney Smother, of Memphis, was arrested in Poinsett County on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty Thursday and faces not less than 15 years in federal prison, if convicted.
His trial date is Sept. 25.
Jonathan Perez pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He faces not less than 15 years in prison, if convicted.
He remains in state custody.
Cameron Jones, 27, of Jonesboro, pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug offense.
He faces at least 15 years in prison on the first charge and not less than five years in prison and not more than life in prison on the second charge.
Jones also pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He faces not more than 10 years in prison on that charge.
He remains in the custody of the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Mario Brown, 42, of Paragould, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
He faces not less than 10 years in prison and not more than life in prison.
His next court date is Sept. 25.
He remains in state custody.
