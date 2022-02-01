JONESBORO — Nine suspects are being sought as part of a check forging ring that preyed on a local bank, police said.
An employee of Centennial Bank, 2901 E. Highland Drive, told Jonesboro police on Monday morning that suspect were depositing fraudulent checks and withdrawing money before the checks could be stopped.
The employee said 14 checks totaling $67,946.23 were attempted to be cashed.
The suspects are listed as a 24-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, another 21-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and a 41-year-old man.
According to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, some of the accounts were flagged and closed. The suspects got away with less than $10,000 in funds before it was reported to our department, she said.
This incident remains under investigation.
No other information was released by police.
