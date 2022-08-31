JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man received a one-year suspended sentence Tuesday in a negotiated plea to misdemeanor unlawful acts regarding computers.
Brian Paul Jackson, 39, of Jonesboro was originally charged with felony computer trespass causing damage in excess of $2,500 and misdemeanor unlawful acts regarding computers and unlawful interference with access to computers.
The felony charge and the unlawful interference with access to computer charge were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Detective Shane Fox told a district judge that Jackson had been cooperative with the investigation.
Sound Concepts reported on Jan. 6 that someone unlawfully accessed their computer system and manipulated several home entertainment accounts.
Fox said in a probable cause affidavit that investigators were able to trace the activity to Jackson’s computer.
“Brian Jackson was interviewed by detectives and he admitted that when he installed the home entertainment systems for approximately four clients, he had added their accounts to his home entertainment phone app,” Fox wrote in the affidavit. “After leaving the business of Sound Concepts on less than ideal terms, Brian Jackson stated that he was upset so he would randomly use the phone app to turn off lights and manipulate the lighting systems for the four clients, including the Sound Concepts business in Little Rock.”
As a result, the company had to replace some equipment, worth more than $6,000, Fox said.
The restitution to the company is to be determined, according to court documents.
Jackson must pay $340 in court costs, fines and fees.
