JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested just after midnight Thursday after police witnessed suspicious activity at the intersection of East Woodrow and North Church streets, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Officer Tanner Seal wrote, “I witnessed suspicious activity between a male speaking to another male inside of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway obstructing the flow of traffic. I continued to watch the subjects for a brief time until one subject got into the vehicle and the two went about 200 yards down the street and the man that just got inside the vehicle exited the vehicle and walked up to a house and knocked on the front door.”
Scott Isbell, 62, of the 500 block of West Woodrow Street, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
In a separate report, a 67-year-old Jonesboro woman told police she was scammed out of money by a man who called her claiming to be from the FBI.
The man told her she must send Target gift cards to him.
The victim sent cards with a total value of $2,400 to the man.
In other JPD reports:
Walmart, 1911 W. Parker Road, reported that a woman used two counterfeit $20 bills to make a purchase Wednesday night. The bills were marked “For Movie Use.”
Police arrested Steve Randle, 45, of the 100 block of Craighead Road 622, on Wednesday night at the intersection of Chestnut Street and West Huntington Avenue following a traffic stop. Randle, who had a felony warrant, is being held on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.