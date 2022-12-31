JONESBORO — Three separate swearing in ceremonies for Craighead County elected officials will be held on Sunday, according to County Clerk Lesli Penny.
County Judge Marvin Day will preside over two of the ceremonies, as well as being sworn in himself for his second term.
With the new year begins new terms for recently-elected public officials who must officially take their oath of office.
The first ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day in the main courtroom of the Craighead County Courthouse, located at 511 South Main Street in Jonesboro. Judge Pam Honeycutt will preside over the Jonesboro ceremony.
Officials were also given two additional options to complete their oath.
At 3 p.m. a ceremony will be held at the Black Oak City Hall, located at 205 S. Main Street in Black Oak, and the final ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Brookland City Hall, located at 613 N. Holman, in Brookland. Judge Day will preside over the ceremonies in Black Oak and Brookland.
Penny said those who cannot attend one of the group swearing in ceremonies will have to complete their oath of office individually to comply with state law.
