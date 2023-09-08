Sweet Dreams and Memento-Mori exhibitions coming to BAM

“The Ravens,” an oil on board painting by Amanda Besl is among the works included in “Sweet Dreams,” one of two exhibitions opening at the Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive at Arkansas State. A reception, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, will kick off “Sweet Dreams,” featuring works by various artists, and “Memento-Mori,” the works of Michael Warrick.

Courtesy of BAM

 Courtesy of BAM

JONESBORO — Sweet Dreams and Memento-Mori will open in the Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive at Arkansas State University, with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission to the reception and exhibitions, which continue through Nov. 15, is free.

Sweet Dreams investigates contemporary surrealism, fantasy and the universal human experience of dreaming. The show brings together the work of seven artists and one artistic duo and features art that stretches across disciplinary boundaries, with the artists using a variety of media to explore the surreal and the fantastical.