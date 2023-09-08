Sweet Dreams and Memento-Mori exhibitions coming to BAM

JONESBORO — Sweet Dreams and Memento-Mori will open in the Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive at Arkansas State University, with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission to the reception and exhibitions, which continue through Nov. 15, is free.
Sweet Dreams investigates contemporary surrealism, fantasy and the universal human experience of dreaming. The show brings together the work of seven artists and one artistic duo and features art that stretches across disciplinary boundaries, with the artists using a variety of media to explore the surreal and the fantastical.
“Altogether, the exhibition invites viewers to experience dreams as seen through the eyes of these very different artists – dreams informed by their various backgrounds, experiences and locations,” Madeline McMahan, museum educator and curator said. “Their work comes to Bradbury Art Museum from Seattle and New York, from Chicago, from Norman, and from Cambridge. In return, we ask BAM’s regional and campus audience to come dream with us, experiencing the exhibition from all their different perspectives.”
The artists participating in Sweet Dreams are Sarah Ann Banks, Amanda Besl, Cicely Carew, Kahn & Selesnick, Wesley Zakk Kramer, Morgan Nicolette, Peter Opheim and Lana Stephens. Three of them utilize photographic methods; the exhibition features dye sublimation prints on aluminum by artist pair Nicholas Kahn and Richard Selesnick, digital photo collages by Carew, and cyanotype star maps by Besl. Besl is also a painter; her oil paintings are joined by works on canvas by Opheim and Nicolette, as well as chalk pastel drawings of candy-colored clouds by Stephens.
Kramer’s ceramic figures supplement the comic book-inspired world of his woodcut and silkscreen prints. Meanwhile, Banks’ digital videos look convincing enough that it feels as if one could simply step inside, yet absurd enough to be reminiscent of a dream.
Memento-Mori is a solo exhibition of work by Little Rock-based sculptor Michael Warrick. It features narrative sculptural portraits exploring themes of transformation, angst, meditation, mentorship, identity, death and memory as the key to understanding who we are and aspire to be. Warrick’s ideas about mentorship and its influence have been greatly shaped by his role as an educator at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he taught for 32 years.
The artworks in Memento-Mori represent years of Warrick’s sculptural oeuvre, as well as his mastery over many different materials. He has created this body of work using aluminum, bronze, wood, porcelain and Hydrocal – a multipurpose gypsum cement.
“In none of his ‘Memento-Mori’ sculptures does Michael Warrick insist upon a singular vision. He presents viewers with people who seem familiar, though we have not met them,” Ann Prentice Wagner, museum director said. “Seeing Warrick’s sculptures, we learn more about ourselves through our meditations on the faces and figures before us.”
BAM hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Viewers may also schedule a tour of the exhibition by contacting McMahan, mmcmahan@astate.edu or 870-972-3434. Additional details about the show are available online at www. bradburyartmuseum.org.
