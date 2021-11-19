JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Christmas program at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Riceland Hall in the Fowler Center at Arkansas State University.
Please join us as the Delta Symphony Orchestra plays fun selections and join Santa Claus himself as he leads a sing-along. Ring in the holiday season with traditional favorites, “Sleigh Ride” and “Dance of the Toys.”
A special feature will be Christmas at the Movies, including Frozen and The Polar Express. Volunteers from the Salvation Army also will be on hand to collect new toys for their traditional Angel Tree Toy Drive.
Tickets can be purchased online at www. deltasymphonyorchestra.org and for more information, call 870-761-8254.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.