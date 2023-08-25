JONESBORO — A 14-year-old Nettleton High School student was taken to a local hospital Wednesday after he ate a piece of chocolate candy that officials think was laced with a drug, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The report said the boy took the piece of candy from a 17-year-old male student between classes at the school.
The victim went to the school counselor’s office when he began feeling effects from the candy, the report said.
According to School Resource Officer Jim Flanigan, “On (Wednesday) while on duty at Nettleton High School I heard a radio call go out that the school counselor needed help in her office immediately.
“Myself and several school personal responded and found Victim #1 laying in the floor of the counselor’s office complaining that he felt extremely weird and that he had fallen and hit his head. (Victim No. 1) stated that he had eaten a piece of chocolate he had gotten from another student and thought it might have been laced.”
Flanigan said the victim said he did not know the name of the student who had given him the candy, but he described the clothing he was wearing.
“An ambulance was contacted and while waiting on it to arrive the (boy’s mother) arrived at school,” the report continued. “(She) advised that they are new to school and that they had just moved here from Forrest City and didn’t know anybody around here and couldn’t figure out why (her son) would take chocolate from somebody he didn’t know.”
The boy was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital by Emerson Ambulance.
“While checking the school security footage we spotted a student wearing the exact clothing description given to us. The student was identified as Suspect No. 1, and he was taken to the front office and I was able to speak to him along with Principal Barry Carlton. (The suspect) advised he had given (the victim) a small piece of crunch candy bar that he had just opened up. (The suspect said) it was a full-size crunch bar that he had gotten from his house.
“(The suspect) was asked if he had the candy bar still with him, and he replied he had eaten the rest of it and when asked where the wrapper for it was he advised he was in the bathroom when he finished the candy bar so he just flushed the wrapper down the toilet. (The suspect) was searched by school staff, and they were unable to locate anything criminal on him.”
While waiting on parents to arrive his eyes became very bloodshot, and he began to feel the effects of the rest of the candy bar he had eaten, according to the report.
The suspect was suspended by the school for having items on him that he was not allowed to have on him at school.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 37-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that a package was stolen from his porch in the 2100 block of Aggie Road. The package contained a Dell computer valued at $2,501.67.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday evening that a trailer was stolen from her front yard in the 200 block of North Bridge Street. The report doesn’t list a value for the 16-foot utility trailer.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that someone broke into her vehicle and stole it from the 3200 block of East Nettleton Avenue. The 2020 Dodge Charger was later recovered in Marked Tree.
