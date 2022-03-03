JONESBORO — Growth in local sales tax collections continue to exceed the growth of inflation in Craighead County, according to information provided from Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt and the City of Jonesboro finance department.
The countywide 1 percent sales tax produced $2,742,144 for county government and 10 municipalities in February, an increase of 18.5 percent from the same month a year ago.
Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent sales tax brought in $2,423,247, up by 18.1 percent from a year ago.
February collections generally reflect sales in stores during December.
The combination of the city sales tax and Jonesboro’s share of the countywide tax totaled $4,360,357.
Steve Purtee, the city’s finance director, said this week he hadn’t carefully studied the sources of all the growth in collections.
“Obviously, we’ve seen a significant increase in restaurant activity” compared to 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic, Purtee said.
Chain Store Guide, a publication serving the retail and food service industry, projects consumer spending will continue to gather steam and coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted.
February distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,937,110; $3,593,377.
Craighead County – (16.8), $461,375; $855,860.
Bay – (1.69), $46,248; 85,792.
Black Oak – (0.21), $5,744; $10,655.
Bono – (2.17), $59,388; $110,167.
Brookland – (3.65), $100,189; $185,852.
Caraway – (1.02), $27,932; $51,813.
Cash – (0.25), $6,903; $12,805.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,786; $5,168.
Lake City – (2.09), $57,342; $106,371.
Monette – (1.35), $37,127; $68,871.
