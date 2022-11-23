JONESBORO — Local sales tax collections this month, again, exceeded the national inflation rate, and were well above collections for the same month a year ago, according to figures provided by Jonesboro’s finance department and Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt.
The annual inflation rate for the United States is 7.7 percent for the 12 months ended October 31, according to U.S. Labor Department data published Nov. 10.
The countywide 1 percent sales tax, distributed among county government and 10 municipalities totaled $2,450,286, an increase of 8.8 percent from a year ago.
Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax produced $2,122,886, an 8.3 percent jump. Through October, the city sales tax has provided city coffers with $23,101,395.
The combination of the two taxes totaled $41,489,909 through November, just under $4 million more than at this time a year ago.
The November revenue generally reflects economic activity from August.
November distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,730,936; $18,398,515.
Craighead County – (16.8), $412,269: $4,382,104.
Bay – (1.69), $41,327; $439,264.
Black Oak – (0.21), $5,132; $54,557.
Bono – (2.17), $53,067; $564,066.
Brookland – (3.65), $89,525; $951,583.
Caraway – (1.02), $24,949; $265,291.
Cash – (0.25), $6,168; $65,562.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,489; $26,459.
Lake City – (2.09), $51,239; $555,631.
Monette – (1.35), $33,175; $352,628.
