JONESBORO — Local sales tax collections this month, again, exceeded the national inflation rate, and were well above collections for the same month a year ago, according to figures provided by Jonesboro’s finance department and Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt.

The annual inflation rate for the United States is 7.7 percent for the 12 months ended October 31, according to U.S. Labor Department data published Nov. 10.

