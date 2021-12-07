JONESBORO — A law enforcement tax credit bill faltered in the Arkansas Senate on Tuesday after members voted it was not “germane” to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s call for a special legislative session to cut state income taxes.
According to published reports, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin ruled that state Sen. Jason Rapert’s bill to offer law enforcement officers tax credits of up to $3,000 “was germane” to the special session’s overview.
However, the Senate voted to overturn Griffin’s ruling.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, who is president of the Arkansas Sheriff Association, said he was a proponent of the tax credit.
The credit would have been based on how much an officer paid in state income tax, he said. If an officer only paid $1,000 in state taxes, that’s how much his credit would have been.
But Boyd said, although the tax credit would be beneficial, state and local lawmakers need to find a way to increase salaries for law enforcement officers. He said he spoke to Hutchinson on Tuesday morning about the issue.
The governor addressed the issue during a news conference later Tuesday.
“I fully support the increase in pay of our law enforcement officers. They are on the front line, we want to show our respect to them,” Hutchinson said. “We want to make sure they have an income that can provide for their family.
“Today, I spoke to Sheriff Marty Boyd of the sheriff’s association and Chief Gary Sipes of the association of chiefs of police. They both agreed that a tax credit does not increase the salaries of law enforcement officials. And if you worry about our low pay, and some people say our law enforcement pay is ranked 49th among all the states, well if you give a tax, income tax credit, that does not change that ranking. It does not change their salary. And we should worry about their low pay, but the answer is, let’s increase their salaries.
“A tax credit is hard to apply just to law enforcement, and not to include all of our first responders, firefighters who are on the front line and other front line workers.”
Boyd said he planned to meet with local legislators after the special session to look at future options for increasing salaries for law enforcement. He said small law enforcement departments can’t afford to increase pay with only local revenue assistance and that the state needs to step in to help.
He said he and the governor agree that the state needs to push up its salaries to get Arkansas above the 49th ranking.
“It needs to be a local and state priority to bring salaries up,” Boyd said.
“When you’re talking about significantly raising law enforcement salaries, that is not something that’s done overnight,” Hutchinson said. “And that’s something that also takes the efforts of our local governments. And so it was a finding, it was a recommendation that hopefully will be persuasive to them.”
Boyd said raising law enforcement salaries would go a long was to increase retention for agencies in the state.
“Our responsibility is the state law enforcement community,” Hutchinson said. “And if you raise their salaries, make it more competitive, that sets a good example and it will also help encourage local municipalities to do the same.”
