NEWPORT — A Pocahontas man who teaches at Jackson County Schools was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with sexual indecency with a child.
Christopher Bullington, 35, was arrested following a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigation alleging Bullington sent inappropriate messages to a girl under the age of 14.
On Nov. 3, 2021, Sgt. Trey Randolph, an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office, talked to two juveniles about a message sent by Bullington requesting that one of the girls send him a video her dancing provocatively.
The victim said she got Bullington’s SnapChat username from one of her classmates, “and they would have sexually charged communication all day every day on various social media platforms,” according to Randolph’s probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit said Bullington would send the victim messages saying he would daydream about having sex with her.
The victim told Randolph she would block and unblock Bullington, and he would find other ways to contact her.
According to published reports, Bullington appeared before Jackson County District Judge Henry Boyce and was given a $50,000 bond.
