JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Nettleton Junior High coach and teacher with four crimes involving a 16-year-old student at the school.
Jermaine Thomas, 35, of Jonesboro, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, distributing, possessing, viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child, sexual indecency with a child – all felonies – and misdemeanor public sexual indecency.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Jeremy Wheelis, “The juvenile victim claimed the relationship started in January of 2022 and she had been speaking with Thomas right up to the interview.”
She told detectives that she and Thomas had sex in the back of his Cadillac in the parking lots of Walmart, Home Depot and others around town.
“A juvenile witness was interviewed by (school resource officer) Sheridan Watts. The juvenile witness stated that the victim had told them about the relationship … She also stated that she believes the relationship had began around October 2021 when the victim was 15 years old,” Wheelis wrote.
The victim said she was a student in Thomas’ criminal justice class at the school.
Thomas’ wife and about 10 member of the community, some former basketball players who played for Thomas, attended the video court hearing in support of Thomas. When Fowler asked Thomas’ wife if she had a message for her husband, she shook her head “no.”
Thomas’ attorney asked for a $5,000 bond, citing a 2015 case where a female teacher was accused of having sex with a student.
Fowler set Thomas’ bond at $75,000. Fowler also issued a no-contact order between Thomas and the victim and also Nettleton Schools.
Thomas was arrested early Thursday. He is currently on administrative leave from the school.
Dr. Karen Curtner, superintendent of Nettleton schools, said Tuesday that Thomas was in his second year at the school.
“We asked students that if they have any questions to talk to district counselors. We will not tolerate any conduct that affects our students,” Curtner said.
