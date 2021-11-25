JONESBORO — Biology class has gone to a whole new level for select high school seniors from across Northeast Arkansas.
Those seniors have been given the opportunity to work in the labs at the Arkansas Biological Institute at Arkansas State University.
The Arkansas Bio-Sciences Institute, or ABI, focuses on agricultural and medical research in order to improve the health of Arkansans, according the ABI website.
ABI encompasses collaborative research efforts of five institutions through state-of-the-art facilities in plant genetic engineering, DNA and protein analyses, mammalian cell culture, microscopy and analytical support provides resources to faculty, students and industry.
The ABI website states that the facilities enable a broad spectrum of research activities that range from direct manipulations at the DNA and single cell level to large scale bio-production and assessment of medically active compounds.
R. Shea Harris said the Young Exceptional Scholars, or the YES Program, was started in 2018 as an idea by a local high school teacher and has grown to help students all across Northeast Arkansas.
“YES helped me in so many ways while I was still in high school,” said Curren Bounds, an undergraduate student at A-State. “I gained an unique college experience. I got the opportunity to collaborate with other students and professionals to build my networking skills. Plus, I was already starting to build my portfolio.”
Bounds said when he actually got to start college, he noticed that he had an advantage over many of his struggling friends because of those experiences he had gained through being in the program.
Bounds aspires to become a cardiologist. He grew up with heart problems and has already had one heart surgery. He said he wants to be able to help others with heart conditions.
Bounds works in a cardiology lab where he gets to collaborate with other students and professionals. He studies models of rat hearts to help find a cure for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, which occurs when the left side of the heart doesn’t pump blood out to the body as it normally should.
“There is not yet a cure,” Bounds said. “We may not find the cure, but we are laying the path for someone to find it.”
Bounds graduated from Brookland High School in 2020 and he is thankful to his Brookland High School biology teacher, Candace Campbell, for pushing him so hard to join YES.
Campbell, a former A-State graduate, is the same teacher that had the idea to start YES.
Harris said Campbell approached A-State with an idea to give her students the opportunity to work in a real lab setting and gain hands-on experience.
Each year two to three high school seniors from across Northeast Arkansas are selected for the YES Program.
Bounds said the application process is extensive but worth the effort.
To apply, a student is required to submit an application, a resume, a referral letter from a teacher and attend two separate interviews.
The student is also required to have transportation to and from the college.
Harris said Bounds has been a star student and expects him to go far.
“In fact,” Harris added, “being able to catch kids like him early has been a blessing to a number of YES students. We have had students who have gotten to start at places like Williams and the Federal Naval Academy straight out of high school. Some have even had science papers published.”
YES also helps its students get funding and fellowships to join A-State.
“We have dedicated professors who also donate funds to be invested in our students,” Harris added.
Bounds said the number of fellowships is incredible.
A-State is committed to preparing the next generation of STEM professionals, Harris said, through early hands-on research opportunities.
Through the YES program, students got help from both faculty mentors and near-peer mentors who help them excel.
Near-peer mentors are paid college students who work 20 hours a week at minimum wage to help guide high school seniors in the labs and on a project for the “Create @ State” competition, which is open to the entire campus.
Create @ State is the university’s student research and creativity development program. It is a year-long program that provides traditional and online students with opportunities to become engaged in faculty-mentored research and creativity with industry, community and alumni for student learning and community building.
The YES program will be accepting new applications in the spring. To find out more about the YES program, contact your high school counselor for more information.
