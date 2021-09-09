JONESBORO — When disaster hits, Jonesboro residents don’t just keep their help local. They pitch in, gather supplies and travel to where they are needed the most.
Newly appointed Salvation Army Captain Teri Smith is preparing to leave this morning to help those in Gonzales, La., where thousands of displaced people not only lack electricity but also lack shelter.
“Myself along with nine others from the Arkansas and Oklahoma Salvation Army Division are leaving out today,” Smith said. “I am being sent as part of the Incident Management Team ... to help those in that area and the surrounding areas to help them recuperate from the event.”
According to NPR.org, there were still 530,000 customers who don’t have power because Hurricane Ida blew down 22,000 power poles.
Smith said the primary job of her team will be to feed those people in need of meals.
“We are going to feed those who are homeless, and those who don’t have energy, and some of those who are homeless,” she said.
“We have kitchens we will set up and the men will do the cooking,” she added. “We are finding the pockets of the affected area without power or that are in need of provisions.”
Smith said the Salvation Army is also going to be providing cleanup boxes to business who need help restoring their places of business.
“Many of these businesses are not open, so we are providing bottles of bleach, cleanup boxes and items to help them,” she said noting that she will be gone for two weeks.
Smith said the Salvation Army has had boots on the ground since the beginning of the disaster.
“The floodwaters have receded in most areas, but they are still without power,” she said.
Although The Sun received word there are other organizations and volunteers in the community on the way to assist, none were available to interview.
Smith said when she arrives, she and her nine-person crew will be staying in trailers similar to recreational vehicles with bathrooms.
“I have had to be on previous deployments where we have had to stay in high school gymnasiums, like when I went to assist with Hurricane Harvey in Texas,” she said.
This time, Smith said her role is more than just passing out meals.
“My job this time going is to fill that emotional and spiritual care these folks need,” she said. “This is a position that is unique to the Salvation Army.
“Many organizations don’t have this position as part of the recruiting aspect,” she added. “We are not just there for their physical needs although they are great. Some of these are post-traumatic stress disorder situations.”
Smith said she intends to provide a listening ear, a way to encourage people and uplift people, and also provide the resources in the area to help relieve the stress,” she said.
“When you are living paycheck to paycheck, the impact of this sort of disaster is just devastating,” she said.
Guy Pardew with Olympus Construction left late Thursday evening to help provide meals for those in need in other affected areas of Louisiana.
“Slidell, Louisiana, got me the items to cook and prepare meals,” Pardew said. “I have over 300 fillets of catfish that were supplied as well as 10 volunteers to help cook. We are to be cooking for about 300 people today.”
Pardew said when he gets back on Monday he will have a better idea of what folks need after he evaluates the situation.
“There is just so much devastation,” Pardew said.
