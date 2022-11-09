JONESBORO — Police received help from local residents as they solved a recent burglary at Brookland High School.

On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Hunter David Cole Rucker, 18, of Jonesboro, with two counts of commercial burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief – all felonies. He remained in the Craighead County Detention Center Tuesday in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

