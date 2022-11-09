JONESBORO — Police received help from local residents as they solved a recent burglary at Brookland High School.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Hunter David Cole Rucker, 18, of Jonesboro, with two counts of commercial burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief – all felonies. He remained in the Craighead County Detention Center Tuesday in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Rucker is accused of stealing eight basketball championship rings, valued at $3,200, from a display case. Damage from the break-in was estimated at $1,500.
Surveillance video showed a person approaching the exterior door of the school and using a hammer to break a window to gain entry to the building, Detective Dustin Norwood of the Brookland Police Department wrote in a probable cause affidavit.
“Several minutes later, the suspect returned to the school and re-entered the facility through the same door he had initially forced entry into,” Norwood wrote. “The suspect goes back to the same display case and is seen taking more items. The suspect then leaves utilizing the same door as before.”
On Friday, police released the security video to the public. One TV viewer contacted police on Saturday, identifying Rucker as the suspect, Norwood said.
After initially denying any involvement in the crime, Norwood said Rucker confessed on Sunday and showed him where the rings were hidden in his home.
Rucker must appear Dec. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
