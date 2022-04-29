JONESBORO — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night after his stepfather said the boy pulled a gun on him and the boy’s stepbrother in the 400 block of North Bridge Street.
The gun was described as a Glock 48.
In other JPD reports:
An employee of Caraway Commons apartments told police Thursday morning that six appliances were stolen from a storage unit at 3320 Caraway Commons. The value of the appliances is listed at $5,000.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone broke into her residence Thursday morning and destroyed and stole items in the 300 block of East Cherry Avenue. The broken items were valued at $500 and a box with $250 in cash was taken.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone entered his vehicle Thursday morning and took items in the 900 block of Links Circle. The value of the items was $350.
A 56-year-old City Cab driver told police Friday morning that someone used a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for a ride. The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Garland Drive.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported a burglary in progress Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kitchen Street. Nothing was reported stolen.
