JONESBORO — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree battery in the Thursday night shootings at an apartment complex on Kristi Lake Drive, Jonesboro Detective Michael McCanless said Monday.
Three people were shot in the incident, including the suspect, and one person was killed.
Tyrese Rogers, 19, died of a gunshot wound after being shot behind the apartment complex and falling out of a car speeding out of the parking lot, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
The two other gunshot victims were Kedaireous Brimlett, 18, of Blytheville, and the 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age.
Brimlett suffered multiple gunshots and a possible broken arm, according to the police report. He remains in the hospital, McCanless said.
The wounded were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, the report said.
Smith said the initial call to dispatch came at 7:59 p.m. Thursday from someone who heard six or seven gunshots.
The driver of the car stopped at the Gladiola Express Exxon station, 3511 Harrisburg Road, where he went into the store bleeding from a gunshot wound, Smith said.
Demarion Vasser, 18, of Jonesboro, was also arrested on suspicion of felony tampering with physical evidence, theft of a firearm and obstructing governmental operations. He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing today in Craighead County District Court.
Vasser pleaded guilty in January to second-degree assault on a family or household member and was given 90 days of probation.
McCanless said investigators have five or six persons of interest they are interviewing and more arrests are possible.
Several guns were used, according to Smith.
According to a police report, a black Taurus Armas handgun, listed as being owned by the 16-year-old, was seized, as were 12 9 mm bullets.
“We have a suspected motive,” McCanless said. “We’re still trying to determine exactly what happened.”
He said the department is dealing with more and more juveniles involved in gun crimes. He said the Thursday shooting involved both teens and young adults.
