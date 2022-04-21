JONESBORO — A 15-year-old Jonesboro boy will be charged as an adult with first-degree battery in Monday night’s shooting death of a fellow teen, according to a court document. Investigators initially classified the incident as a murder.
First-degree battery carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
Bryan Toledo was ordered held in lieu of $500,000 bond, following a probable cause hearing on Wednesday before Craighead County Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer.
Police have not identified the 17-year-old victim. The incident occurred at 1508 French St.
After responding to the shooting call, investigators learned from witnesses that Toledo, who was a guest at the residence, and the victim were in the den.
“There was a shot fired and the victim came to the living room and collapsed,” Detective Josh Wiiest said in a probable cause affidavit. Toledo had fled the home before police arrived. However, he surrendered at police headquarters the following morning. Accompanied by his mother, Toledo offered a statement.
“Toledo stated that he and he victim were in the room and they both had guns and then there was a third gun,” the detective wrote. “He stated that he had taken the mag from his gun and and cleared the weapon and then fired. At that time, the bullet struck the victim in the chest. There was some discrepancy in his story versus what was located at the scene by detectives.”
Police still haven’t found the gun Toledo described having, Wiiest said.
Thyer ordered Toledo to appear May 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
