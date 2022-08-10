JONESBORO — Two teenagers were charged with more than 30 felonies each Wednesday in a series of vehicle break-ins.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Nickelas Brewer, 18, and Charles Frank Sanders, 19, both of Jonesboro, each with 24 counts of breaking or entering of vehicles, five counts of theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500, one count of theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, three counts of theft of a credit/debit card and 16 misdemeanor counts of theft of $1,000 or less from a vehicle.
According to a probable cause affidavit, over the days of Aug. 3, 4 and 5 Jonesboro police took several breaking or entering vehicle reports in different areas of the city. In some cases video footage showed a maroon van as the suspect vehicle.
At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers located the van, which had four occupants in it.
“Those occupants were two juveniles along with Nickelas Brewer and Charles Sanders,” the affidavit states.
The officer interviewed all suspects “and discovered they were responsible for 24 different reports.”
“Among these reports five firearms were stolen. Also multiple credit cards were stolen and recovered from the suspects,” the affidavit states. “On one of the reports a victim reported her purse stolen valued at $2,000 and was recovered from one of the juveniles.”
Among the stolen items recovered were several credit/debit cards, jewelry, key fobs, purses, wallets, shotguns shells and other ammunition and a Louis Vuitton bandana valued at $500.
Boling set court dates for both Brewer and Sanders for 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse.
Brewer’s bond was set at $50,000 and Sanders’ bond is $25,000. Boling noted Sanders’ family was in the courtroom Wednesday and he had stronger ties to the community than Brewer.
