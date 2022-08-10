JONESBORO — Two teenagers were charged with more than 30 felonies each Wednesday in a series of vehicle break-ins.

District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Nickelas Brewer, 18, and Charles Frank Sanders, 19, both of Jonesboro, each with 24 counts of breaking or entering of vehicles, five counts of theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500, one count of theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, three counts of theft of a credit/debit card and 16 misdemeanor counts of theft of $1,000 or less from a vehicle.