JONESBORO — Two teens told police Wednesday afternoon that a 68-year-old man pointed a pistol at them at the intersection of Cedar and North Church streets, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The gun was reported as a Hi Point .380-caliber.
No arrest was made, according to the report.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Carrie Oliver, 29, of the 1300 block of Flint Street, on Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of Cate Avenue and South Bridge Street. Oliver is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and a misdemeanor failure to appear charge.
Police arrested Thomas Haney III, 46, of the 1600 block of Duncan Road, and Levi Larkins, 40, of the 3600 block of Ingles Road, on Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot in the 2200 block of Race Street. Haney is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams. Larkins is being held on an out-of-town warrant.
A 48-year-old woman reported Thursday morning that her vehicle was broken into in an unreleased location and her radio was stolen. The radio is valued at $200.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday afternoon a forged check from his account was cashed at First Community Bank, 630 Southwest Drive. The amount of the check is listed at $6,351.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday night that someone broke into his residence in the 3200 block of Meador Road and stole items. Taken were $1,000 in cash and a back pack valued at $30.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday afternoon that her residence was broken into in the 400 block of Belt Street. Taken were a wallet containing credit cards and a driver’s license.
