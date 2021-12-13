JONESBORO — No one suggested it, but a group of high school students in Jonesboro took it upon themselves to provide a Sunday meal for Trumann residents affected by Friday night’s tornado.
The students, members of the Mayor’s Youth Council, fed more than 300 people and provided gift cards at Maple Grove Baptist Church, said Parker St. Pierre, a Valley View senior who spearheaded the event.
St. Pierre, whose family has an eye clinic in Trumann, said he remembers watching Trumann residents help out when a tornado struck Jonesboro in 2020.
“They’re great neighbors to Jonesboro,” St. Pierre said Monday after class. St. Pierre said he made a few phone calls.
Local businesses Gera Investments, Mid-South Nursery and Pope Lawn Care, along with Dr. Lee St. Pierre, contributed money and hired Newk’s Eatery to feed the Trumann residents.
“After a few phone calls it kinda blew up bigger than I thought it would,” St. Pierre said. “We ran out of food in less than 30 minutes. “That’s when we went to Subway and we bought out Subway, as well.”
St. Pierre said he was happy that he and his friends were able to make an impact.
“One guy walked up and we asked him ‘have you had anything to eat the past two days?’ and he said, ‘Only a pecan I found on the side of the road,’” St. Pierre recalled. “And we were like, wow. So it really did impact lives.”
After learning that many of the residents who dined with them Sunday need personal items like blankets, St. Pierre said his friends hope to be able to do more for Trumann residents impacted by the tornado.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver created the Mayor’s Youth Council in order to develop a new generation of community leaders
“I’m really proud of them,” Copenhaver said. “They take initiative and that’s one thing that I challenge them on, is empowering themselves.”
St. Pierre said this was only one of several projects the 49-member youth council has taken on.
“We’re doing some very big projects, and I’m very proud to be part of it,” he said.
“These are youth of our city advancing and taking initiatives to move forward to help the other community and I can’t commend them enough,” Copenhaver said.
