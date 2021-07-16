JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman said her residence was broken into Thursday and several items were stolen, the Jonesboro police reported.
The woman, who lives in the 1800 block of Eldridge Streets, said a television and two video game systems were taken and damage was done to her door and Sheetrock.
The total value of the items and damage is $1,840.
In other Jonesboro Police Department reports:
A Jonesboro woman told police on Thursday a fraudulent deposit had been made in her name at Region’s Bank, which froze her account.
A woman, who had just been released from the Craighead County Detention Center, told police that when she arrived home in the 500 block of East Roseclair Street she found it had been burglarized. She said her back door had been kicked in and two televisions were stolen.
A Jonesboro man said two suspects broke a window at his home, injuring him and a woman. The suspect, if caught, could face felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief.
