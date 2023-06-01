230601-JS-biz-asu-staff-honors-photo

Those named to the Wall of Honor include (from left): Kelly Ponder, Marilyn Wilhide, Mary Melton, Sandra Bramblett, Dr. Jill Simons, Heath Kelly and Adrian Everett and (not pictured) Rebecca Oliver. Norma Bell and Glenn Broadway were recognized posthumously.

JONESBORO — The names of 10 staff members whose contributions and service have been judged exemplary by their peers have been added to the Staff Centennial Wall of Honor at Arkansas State University.

Continuing a tradition that began with the university’s Centennial Celebration in 2010, the Staff Senate honored the 10 during the Distinguished Performance Awards and Service Recognition Ceremony.