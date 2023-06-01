JONESBORO — The names of 10 staff members whose contributions and service have been judged exemplary by their peers have been added to the Staff Centennial Wall of Honor at Arkansas State University.
Continuing a tradition that began with the university’s Centennial Celebration in 2010, the Staff Senate honored the 10 during the Distinguished Performance Awards and Service Recognition Ceremony.
“The Staff Senate is pleased to give lasting recognition to another group of outstanding staff members,” said Madeline Ragland, president of Staff Senate. “A-State employees work hard to provide excellent service to students and faculty. We thank these veteran employees for the many remarkable ways they have impacted our university.”
The staff members newly selected for the Wall of Honor are (alphabetically):
Norma Bell, Facilities Management (recognized posthumously)
Sandra Bramblett, Risk Management
Glenn Broadway, Facilities Management (recognized posthumously)
Adrian Everett, Multicultural Center
Heath Kelly, Publications and Creative Services
Mary Melton, Publications and Creative Services
Rebecca Oliver, Honors College
Kelly Ponder, University Housing
Dr. Jill Simons, Academic Affairs and Research / University College
Marilyn Wilhide, College of Sciences and Mathematics
The Wall of Honor recognizes staff members who have made significant contributions to A-State during its history. Subsequent to unveiling the wall and the initial 100 honorees, Staff Senate is “Continuing the Tradition” by periodically selecting additional staff members.
The Staff Senate Distinguished Performance Awards Committee oversees the nomination and approval process for honoring distinguished staff members.
