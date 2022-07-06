JONESBORO — A man who was ordered to vacate his home of more than seven years after a judge found the house to be a public nuisance is appealing the ruling to the Arkansas Court of Appeals.
R. Scott Troutt, attorney for Willis Hooks, filed notice of appeal on June 30.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt declared the two-story, 4,200-square-foot house at 900 Melton Drive a “public nuisance” in an order that became official on June 3. She ordered the house vacated and boarded up. As part of the order, Honeycutt said anyone on the property will be subject to search by the Jonesboro Police Department.
The City of Jonesboro filed suit against landlord Jeffrey Brown and Hooks last August, citing numerous drug arrests, complaints of noise and high traffic volumes at the residence off of Southwest Drive.
After learning that the city planned the criminal abatement lawsuit, Brown filed suit to evict Hooks.
Hooks had lived in the house since 2014, under a lease to purchase agreement. He made an initial $20,000 non-refundable down payment and was paying $1,333 in rent ever since. He continued to pay rent while the eviction and abatement proceedings were pending.
During a five-hour hearing last September, Honeycutt heard testimony that Investigator Chris Lane of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force used a confidential informant to buy narcotics at the house in late 2016. After he was arrested, Hooks became an informant to avoid prosecution and arranged a drug buy and subsequent arrest of another dealer.
More recently, on July 1, 2021, three people, including Hooks, were arrested following a probation search in which officers found methamphetamine and other narcotics. Hooks was later arrested on a warrant charging him with violating felony probation in a Greene County case. Two days later, another man, who didn’t live there, was arrested on a warrant charging him with failing to register as a sex offender, according to testimony.
