JONESBORO — A Tennessee man who was arrested in November 2022 after trying to arrange a meeting with who he thought was a 15-year-old Jonesboro girl had 30 new charges filed against him Monday, according to court documents.

David Martin Odom, 58, of Trenton, Tenn., was formally charged on Nov. 7, 2022, with internet stalking of a child, a Class Y felony, by District Judge David Boling, who set his bond at $1 million.