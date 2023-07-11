JONESBORO — A Tennessee man who was arrested in November 2022 after trying to arrange a meeting with who he thought was a 15-year-old Jonesboro girl had 30 new charges filed against him Monday, according to court documents.
David Martin Odom, 58, of Trenton, Tenn., was formally charged on Nov. 7, 2022, with internet stalking of a child, a Class Y felony, by District Judge David Boling, who set his bond at $1 million.
The penalty for a Class Y felony is punishable by 10-40 years to life in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, beginning in September 2022, Odom told the girl, who was 15 years old, that he would travel to Jonesboro, a more than two-hour drive from his his home in Tennessee, get a hotel room and arrange to send her the room number.
He then described in graphic detail what sex acts he would perform on her at the hotel.
On Nov. 5, Odom told the girl he had made the a reservation at the Motel 6 in Jonesboro for Nov. 6 because he knew that the girl’s mother would be away on that day.
Detective Bill Brown of the Jonesboro Police Department went to the Motel 6 and confirmed Odom’s reservation.
Odom was arrested soon after checking into the motel.
A search warrant for Odom’s vehicle yielded a paddle, a jar of petroleum jelly and a three-count package of condoms.
On Monday, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Charlene Davidson Henry filed 30 new counts against Odom, alleging distributing/possessing/viewing matters depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Those 30 new charges are Class C felonies, which are punishable by three to 10 years in prison on each count.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.