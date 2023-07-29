JONESBORO — A Tennessee man had his bond set at $100,000 Friday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with trying to steal $877,920 worth of equipment from the Jonesboro Public Schools.
Douglas Byerly, 71, of Madison, Tenn., is charged with second-degree forgery and two counts of criminal attempt.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on May 19 Byerly went to the FedEx freight terminal in the 3100 block of Fox Road and presented paperwork displaying a Jonesboro Public School logo. The paperwork stated he was to pick up a shipment of iPads valued at $400,000.
Employees at FedEx discovered the shipment had already been sent for delivery.
“Employees on scene questioned Byerly who began to act and answer their questions in a suspicions manner,” the affidavit states. “Employees determined the paperwork that Byerly presented them was fraudulent and called police. Byerly left the area before he could be contacted by police but by viewing security footage a detective was able to confirm that it was indeed Byerly that attempted to make this fraudulent transaction.”
On Thursday, police were once again called to respond to the FedEx freight terminal. Byerly was again trying to pick up a shipment of Apple computers, this time valued at $477,920, the affidavit states. Police took possession of the paperwork Byerly had presented which showed a Jonesboro Public Schools logo and a picture of an Arkansas driver’s license of a supposed school administrator.
The license was determined to be fraudulent, and Byerly was taken into custody.
Byerly’s next court date is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Brendon Pierce, 23, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering of a vehicle, two counts of theft of a firearm less than $2,500 and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm; $25,000 bond.
Giavanna Bullard, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear (FTA); $1,000 bond.
Tina Rice, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Yesure Murriel, 46, of Brookland, with second-degree forgery; $25,000 bond.
Stephen Russell, 29, of Brookland, with second-degree forgery; released on $3,500 bond.
Saraora Russell, 29, of Brookland, with second-degree forgery; released on $3,500 bond.
Lucas Shoop, 31, homeless, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
