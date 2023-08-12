JONESBORO — A Trenton, Tenn., man was convicted Thursday of one count of internet stalking of a child, 30 counts of distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and one count of computer child pornography.
David M. Odom, 58, was sentenced to 360 years in prison by Circuit Judge Scott Ellington after a jury found Odom guilty of all counts.
Odom was sentenced to 40 years in prison on the internet stalking of a child, meeting actually occurs with person, 10 years for each of the counts of distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and 20 years for the computer child pornography count.
Odom was also assessed $665 in fines and fees.
According to the probable cause affidavit, beginning in September 2022, Odom told the girl, who was 15 years old, that he would travel to Jonesboro, a more than two-hour drive from his his home in Tennessee, get a hotel room and arrange to send her the room number.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Odom made several comments online about what he wanted to do to the juvenile female and that he wanted to come to Jonesboro. Odom stated that he would rent a hotel room at Motel 6 and when he arrived he would send her the room number. Odom went into graphic detail about the sex acts he wanted to perform on the girl. Odom then stated that he would have sex with the juvenile.
“The juvenile stated several times to Odom about her just being 15 and that she was a virgin. Odom stated that he would be easy with her,” according to the affidavit. “Odom asked the juvenile female if she was on birth control, and she advised no. Odom then advised that he would bring some condoms. Odom told the juvenile female that they would have a safe word and the safe word would be ‘RED.’ Odom advised the juvenile female that she could scream yell and say stop, but it would continue until she said the safe word.”
On Nov. 5, Odom told the girl he had made the a reservation at the Motel 6 in Jonesboro for Nov. 6 because he knew that the girl’s mother would be away on that day.
Detective Bill Brown of the Jonesboro Police Department went to the Motel 6 and confirmed Odom’s reservation.
Odom was arrested soon after checking into the motel.
A search warrant of Odom’s vehicle found a paddle, a jar of petroleum jelly and a three-count package of condoms.
Once Odom was taken into custody and his devices were able to be searched, over 221 images and 63 videos depicting child sex assault material were discovered on his phone, according to the 2nd Judicial Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Additional images were found.
Odom had been previously convicted of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault in Illinois in 2002, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Hagood, said, “These cases are amongst the hardest for both our prosecutors and our law enforcement partners. I appreciate the dedication of Managing DPA Charlene Davidson and her team in prosecuting these cases and holding defendants that engage in such deplorable acts accountable. We appreciate (Jonesboro Police) Chief Rick Elliot and all the excellent work his team put into this case.”
Public defender Matthew Lunde represented Odom, and Davidson and Deputy Prosecutor Tiarra Tanner represented the state.
