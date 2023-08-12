JONESBORO — A Trenton, Tenn., man was convicted Thursday of one count of internet stalking of a child, 30 counts of distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and one count of computer child pornography.

David M. Odom, 58, was sentenced to 360 years in prison by Circuit Judge Scott Ellington after a jury found Odom guilty of all counts.

