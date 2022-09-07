JONESBORO — Two separate terroristic threatening arrests were made on Sunday, according to Jonesboro police reports.
Police arrested Nathan R. Ballew, 36, homeless, on Sunday afternoon after a 33-year-old Bono man said Ballew threatened to kill him in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Ballew is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, harassment and disorderly conduct.
In a separate case, police arrested a 17-year-old girl Sunday night after an officer saw her chasing an 18-year-old Jonesboro woman with a large silver knife in the 1500 block of North Church Street.
The suspect is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and aggravated assault.
In other JPD reports:
A 23-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon that several firearms were stolen from his residence in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons. Taken were a 5.56-caliber Bren AR pistol valued at $1,849, a 5.56-caliber Diamondback AR pistol valued at $1,099 and a Springfield 5.56-Caliber AR pistol valued at $800.
A 79-year-old Jonesboro woman, who lives in the 600 block of Madras Drive, told police Friday night that she was scammed into sending money to someone she thought was an employee of MicroSoft. The amount of money was $18,399.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday afternoon that someone broke into her residence in the 3100 block of Meador Drive and stole property. Taken were a washer and dryer with a total value of $700 and two electric hedge trimmers valued at $100.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that someone broke into her vehicle in the 1600 block of Red Wolf Boulevard and stole items. Taken were $140 in cash and a bank card that was later used to make $1,963.37 in purchases.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 3300 block of East Nettleton Avenue and stole money from her purse. Taken was $240 in cash.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday night that someone entered his residence in the 500 block of North Caraway Road and stole items. Taken were $150 in cash, a personal computer monitor valued at $200, a Razor keyboard valued at $300 and a gaming computer valued at $800.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday morning that someone found his lost wallet and used his debit card to make unauthorized transactions in the 2000 block of Harrisburg Road. The transactions totaled $321.
A manager at Goodwill, 1515 S. Caraway Road, told police Friday morning that someone used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for a $91.07 purchase.
An employee at Clk Properties, 3101 Carnaby Drive, told police Friday morning that someone hit the motorized gate at the complex Thursday night and left the scene. Damage to the gate is estimated at $4,000.
A 51-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that someone broke into her residence in the 1100 block of Medallion Drive and stole items. Taken were coins valued at $70 and $8,000 in cash.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro woman reported early Monday that someone broke into her apartment in the 2000 block of Cedar Heights Drive and took items. Stolen were jewelry valued at $5,000, $450 in cash and a purse valued at $300. A window and frame sustained $300 in damage.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone broke open a chain-link fence at a shop in the 3800 block of East Highland Drive and stole three vehicles. Taken were a 2015 Hyundai Genesis valued at $10,000, a Nissan Rogue valued at $5,000 and a 2000 Ford Econoline van valued at $4,000. Damage to the gate is estimated at $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.