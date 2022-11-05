JONESBORO — As daylight saving time ends this weekend, the Jonesboro Fire Department and the American Red Cross encourage people to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back.
Jonesboro Fire Department Captain Dustin Bellers said on Friday afternoon that the time change is the prefect time to verify smoke detectors are ready for winter by testing the detectors and changing batteries.
“Test your smoke detector and test your batteries on Sunday,” he stated, noting that the alarm will also be beep every so often when they are low.
Although he said the number of seasonal fires vary from year to year, as summer has its fire issues too, during the winter people use a lot of artificial heat sources which can increase the chances for a fire.
“Some of the biggest issues we see are space heaters, heated blankets and people trying to heat their homes with conventional ovens,” Bellers said.
He also warns to watch for breakers that flip often, which can be a sign of electrical problems; as well as nicks in electrical cords or wires that can cause sparks.
“If you feel like you have an electrical problem, please contact a licensed professional,” Capt. Bellers said, noting that the same applies if you smell gas, which could be a sign of a gas leak.
According to Capt. Bellers, the JFD also offers free smoke alarms for those who need them through a fire prevention program designed to make sure residents are safe.
Residents in need of a smoke detector can contact the Jonesboro Fire Department’s main station, JFD Station No. 1 on E. Johnson Ave., to schedule an appointment at 870-932-2428.
The American Red Cross also emphasizes the importance of checking smoke alarms.
According to a press release from the American Red Cross on Wednesday, seven people lose their lives to home fires every day in the U.S.
Since July 1, 2022, Red Cross volunteers in Arkansas have responded to help nearly 2,000 people in the state affected by over 340 home fires.
Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for the Missouri Arkansas Region, said in the press release that home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a fire by half.
“The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out,” Harmon said. “When you turn your clocks back this weekend, also test your smoke alarms to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”
Other helpful tips include: installing smoke alarms on every level of your home, replacing smoke alarms that are 10 years or older, practicing a two-minute home fire escape plan with at least two ways to get out of every room and selecting a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or a landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, to make sure everyone in your household gets out.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.
For those who cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may also be able to help.
