221105-JS-smoke-alarms-photo-nz

Jonesboro Fire Department Captain Dustin Bellers places a smoke detector inside one of the rooms of the Jonesboro Fire Department’s Station No. 1 on E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro. Capt. Bellers said as residents turn back their clocks for daylight saving time, they should also remember to test their smoke alarms as winter is right around the corner.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — As daylight saving time ends this weekend, the Jonesboro Fire Department and the American Red Cross encourage people to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back.

Jonesboro Fire Department Captain Dustin Bellers said on Friday afternoon that the time change is the prefect time to verify smoke detectors are ready for winter by testing the detectors and changing batteries.