JONESBORO — Testimony in the first-degree murder trial for Charles A. Devine started Tuesday with a friend of Stacey Devine, Charles’ wife, who was slain on Feb. 11, 2016.
Gwendolyn Jones told jurors she was at the Devines’ house because Stacey was doing her hair. While there, Charles Devine arrived, and Jones said he had a cold look in his eyes.
She testified that Stacey Devine told her a week or two before her death that she and Charles were having problems. Jones said Charles Devine had placed a tracking device on Stacey’s phone and was very controlling.
Jones began crying on the stand and said, “She told me if anything happened to her, it was Charles.”
Britten Armstrong, was walking with his daughter and dog on Feb. 12, 2016, near the intersection of Commerce and Pacific roads, when he saw Stacey Devine’s body in a ditch.
Armstrong said he saw the body from a distance of about 50 feet. He said he had left his cell phone at home so he sent his 11-year-old daughter back to their home with the dog. He said he flagged down a vehicle and had the driver call police.
He said the two waited on the dirt road where it connected with the street for the police. Armstrong said he didn’t want to mess up a crime scene.
In opening arguments, Martin Lilly, assistant prosecutor with the 2nd Judicial District, told jurors that the Devines’ 2011 marriage was in bad shape and Stacey was going to move out and get a divorce. He said Stacey had told people she was afraid of Charles Devine and that she suffered physical and emotional abuse from him.
Lilly said jurors would hear from the medical examiner that Stacey Devine was strangled.
“He’s the only one with a motive, he’s the only one with opportunity,” he said. “Charles never asked how she was killed.”
Public defender Ben Bristow, in opening arguments, made a brief remark:
“I want you guys to keep an open mind,” he told jurors.
R.J. Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department explained to jurors about photos he took at the crime scene and photos from the Devines’ home.
Bristow asked Smith if there was “no sign of a struggle at the house?”
“Correct,” Smith answered.
In a video of an interrogation with Devine by Detectives Michael McCanless and Shay Racy recorded on Feb. 14, 2016, Devine denied any involvement in his wife’s death.
“You know, regardless how we ended and what went on to that point, I still care for her,” Devine told the two.
The video set up a timeline for Charles Devine on the day of his wife’s death. He said after he left the residence at about 1 p.m., then went to Windmill Rice on Arkansas 1 to put in a job application. He then went to Workforce on East Nettleton Avenue.
He said he rented a hotel room for the night.
Before the jury entered the courtroom, Bristow made a motion for a mistrial, citing a post about the trial Monday night on Lilly’s campaign Facebook page. Circuit Judge Chris Thyer denied the motion. Lilly said the post had been deleted.
Thyer also denied a request by a juror to be excused. The juror said one of his children was sick and his wife would have to stay at home from her job to care for the three-year-old. Thyer said the wife’s employer, a Jonesboro public school, surely wouldn’t fire her for missing work. He told the juror to keep him informed.
