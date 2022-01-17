JONESBORO — As the omicron variant of the coronavirus takes its toll locally, St. Bernards Healthcare announced Monday it will host free daily COVID-19 drive-through testing clinics at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave.
The clinics will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
The clinic will use the rapid antigen tests and operate in partnership with six members of the Arkansas National Guard stationed at St. Bernards, said spokesman Mitchell Nail.
“Patients will receive nasal swabs from their vehicles under the Auditorium’s entrance awning,” Nail said in an email. “St. Bernards purchased these tests independently of other kits distributed for free throughout the community, but it will not take insurance information from patients. Each person will receive notification of a positive or negative test.”
New coronavirus infections in Craighead County rose by 24.2 percent last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
While that increase, an average of 359.4 new cases per day, may be disturbing, neighboring counties felt an even larger spike in COVID-19 cases.
For example, new cases in Greene County rose by 69.6 percent. Clay County had a 148.5 percent increase.
Of our neighbors, only Mississippi County had a reduction in new cases in the seven-day period between Jan. 10 and Sunday. That county had 939 new cases, a drop of 18.9 percent.
Craighead County had three deaths during that period, according to the data.
Cross, Greene, Mississippi and Randolph counties had one COVID-connected death each.
Experts at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Public Health (COPH), in its latest update on trends predicts Arkansas will have a 36 percent in daily new cases over the next 30 days.
Based on health department data through Jan. 9:
New daily cases are expected to average more than 10,000 per day.
We should expect approximately 855 individuals to be newly hospitalized by Jan. 24 and 1,764 by Feb. 8.
The state is expected to reach 85 daily hospitalizations by Feb.8.
The state averaged 8,444 new cases per day from Jan. 10 through Sunday.
“The pandemic in Arkansas is changing so rapidly week-to-week, the pandemic is outrunning our models,” the UAMS report, released late Friday, said. “By this we mean, actual increases are so steep on a daily basis, our projections are behind the day after the models are run.”
Still, the UAMS scientists contend it’s not inevitable that everyone will become infected.
“If we all use the simple public health tools available to us we can prevent an Omicron infection. In combination, up-to-date vaccinations (two plus a booster), conscientious mask wearing, and avoiding large groups of people significantly reduce the risk of Omicron infection.”
The health department reported 3,600 new cases on Monday, based on the results of about 9,300 tests. While that seems like a low number compared to previous days, that’s double the number of new cases reported two Mondays ago.
Craighead County had 212 new cases on Monday, third-highest number in the state, behind Pulaski and Faulkner counties.
New case numbers Monday in Northeast Arkansas included: Greene, 61; Cross, 46; Poinsett, 38; Mississippi, 37; Lawrence, 19; Clay, 16; Jackson, 10; and Randolph, five.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Jan. 10 through Sunday:
Craighead – 2,516 (359.4 per day, up from 333.7 last week); 4,554 active cases (up from 3,906); 267 total virus related deaths (increase of 34)
Greene – 1,097 (156.7 per day, up from 107.8); 1,802 active (up from 1,045); 139 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 148 new cases (21.1 per day, up from 20.2) 345 active (up from 119); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 430 new cases (61.4 per day, up from 58.4); 812 active (up from 707); 107 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 939 new cases (134.1 per day, down from 193.1); 1,517 active cases (up from 1,007); 165 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 200 (28.6 per day, up from 24.8); 305 active cases (up from 218); 49 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 159 (22.7 per day, up from 20.9); 290 active cases (up from 220); 69 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross –409 (62.4 per day, up from 38.2); 602 active cases (up from 304); 73 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 241 (34.4 per day, up from 16.2); 366 active cases (up from 142); 77 deaths (unchanged).
Commented