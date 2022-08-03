JONESBORO — A Houston, Texas, man was killed Tuesday night in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 67 in rural Craighead County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Rene Villarreal III, 33, died after the Nissan Juke he was driving northbound, left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
Villarreal was trapped beneath the vehicle which later caught fire.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 71-year-old Jonesboro man from the 2400 block of Rusher Lane reported Tuesday morning that someone placed fraudulent charges on his credit card. The report shows $2,840 was charged to the account.
An 80-year-old Jonesboro woman from the 1300 block of South Church Street told police on Tuesday afternoon that she was scammed out of $4,500 by someone posing as a Best Buy representative.
A 43-year-old Tyronza man reported Tuesday afternoon that his vehicle was stolen from the 2000 block of Wilkins Avenue where he had left it for maintenance. The 2013 Hyundai Sonata is valued at $15,000.
A Jonesboro man and woman reported Wednesday morning that their vehicles had been entered in the 3300 block of Preakness Drive and items were stolen. The man reported that keys to his vehicle and home were stolen. The woman said her cell phone valued at $200 and her wallet were stolen.
A Memphis man and a Jonesboro woman said their vehicles were broken into and items were stolen in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue early Wednesday morning. Taken were credit/debit cards and a wallet.
