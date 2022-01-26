JONESBORO — A Texas man was given a $25,000 bond Wednesday after a judge found probable cause to charge him with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Special Judge Mike Smith made the finding against William Kight, 38, of Brownwood, Texas, who was arrested following a traffic stop at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ozark and Southwest drives.
In other cases, Smith found probable cause to charge:
Christopher Boren, 33, of the 20000 block of Senteney Drive, Helena, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations and driving on a suspended license; $20,000 bond.
Edward Washam, 50, of the 1600 block of West Matthews Avenue, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Brandon Dawson, 39, of Leachville, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $10,000 bond.
Robin Prine, 39, of Cherokee Village, with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, interfering with an ignition Interlock device, driving on a suspended license and obstructing governmental operations; $25,000 bond.
Jana McFadden, 40, of Paragould, with driving while intoxicated fifth offense; $2,500 bond.
Gyeon Porter, 27, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear; $2,940 total bond.
Ty Welch, 62, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $3,500 bond.
