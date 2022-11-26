Tranksgiving

Abby Grommet (from left) and Cindy Grommet fix up to go meals for Johnny Hampton on Thursday at the Community Thanksgiving meal at St. Bernards Auditorium.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — More than 1,500 people were served meals during the “Free Community Thanksgiving Meal” at St. Bernards Auditorium, according to Richard Carvell, one of the organizers for the annual event.

He said that last year 1,400 people either came to the event or had meals delivered. Carvell said deliveries were still on the upswing since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019.