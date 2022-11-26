JONESBORO — More than 1,500 people were served meals during the “Free Community Thanksgiving Meal” at St. Bernards Auditorium, according to Richard Carvell, one of the organizers for the annual event.
He said that last year 1,400 people either came to the event or had meals delivered. Carvell said deliveries were still on the upswing since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019.
He credited a long list of volunteers who served meals and delivered them.
“We had more volunteers than ever,” Carvell said. “They really showed up.”
Jerry McAfee, who said he’ll turn 80 in December, said it was his second time to attend the community meal. McAfee lives at St. Bernards Senior Life Center and said he’s the last of 15 children who’s still living.
His longtime friend joined him for the lunch, and McAfee said their late wives were best friends.
Johnny Hampton stopped by to pick up five meals to go. He said he was thankful for the community meal.
Carvell said in a previous interview with The Sun that the Community Thanksgiving Meal is a cooperative effort by many churches in Jonesboro, and noted that it started many years ago with churches hosting their own individual holiday meals.
“The Methodists and the Baptists were already feeding their congregations, when they decided to get together to feed the community,” Carvell told The Sun.
The event has been held for more than 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.