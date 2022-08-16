JONESBORO — The Hispanic Center (El Centro Hispano) has recently added three new community health workers in order to help people navigate the health care system in Craighead County, thanks to a partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC).
Anita Acosta, Ricardo Terreaux and Fabiola Diaz were hired to answer basic health care questions and provide education and resources to the public.
As community health workers, they will be available to help the public get the care they need by answering essential health care-related questions, such as when someone should see a doctor, as well as to provide information about vaccines.
Stephanie Kruger, associate director of community programs in the UAMS Office of Community Health & Research said in a press release from UAMS on Monday that they are pleased to work with Acosta, Terreaux and Diaz in order to provide the people of Craighead County with a new resource as Arkansans enters the next, and hopefully final, stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re also excited to work with AFMC, El Centro Hispano and the Craighead County community as we work to create a better state of health for all people in Arkansas,” Kruger said.
To contact Acosta, Terreaux, or Diaz with health care-related or vaccine-related questions, call 870-582-5415.
According to the UAMS Community Health Worker project website, there are four other community health workers for Craighead County as well, including Colby Binkley and Tina Hall with The Medicine Shoppe at 870-935-1340, Whitney Pennington with McFarlin Pharmacy at 870-486-5220 and Jessica Nash with Southern Pharmacy of Arkansas at 870-972-1751.
According to the release, the addition of community health workers at The Hispanic Center is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an award totaling $9,892,799, none of which is financed through nongovernmental sources.
The mission of HRSA is to improve health outcomes and achieve health equity through access to quality services, a skilled health workforce and innovative, high-value programs.
The website said HRSA programs, like the UAMS Community Health Worker project, provide equitable health care to people who are geographically isolated and economically or medically vulnerable. For more, visit HRSA.gov.
