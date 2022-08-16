JONESBORO — The Hispanic Center (El Centro Hispano) has recently added three new community health workers in order to help people navigate the health care system in Craighead County, thanks to a partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC).

Anita Acosta, Ricardo Terreaux and Fabiola Diaz were hired to answer basic health care questions and provide education and resources to the public.