JONESBORO — With the alarming rise of COVID cases, The HUB is trying to protect the vulnerable population it serves.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, The HUB will be hosting a COVID vaccination clinic for the homeless and near homeless of Jonesboro. The vaccination clinic will be located at The HUB, 711 Union in the Christian Activity Center. The HUB will continue to provide lunches for the homeless from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day, while the clinic is being conducted.
If you know of anyone who is struggling with homelessness or near homelessness, please encourage them to contact The HUB at 870-333-5731, or come for lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More information can be found by calling Kimberly Chase, director, at The HUB office.
