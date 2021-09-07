JONESBORO — Fred Hargett, a retired accountant, said it was around 1980 when he was the Jonesboro Jaycees president and was asked by then A-State Coach Bill Templeton to bring tailgaters to the football game.
“Hey Hargett, we need some tailgaters,” Templeton, also known as Coach Temp, told Hargett. “You’ll tailgate Saturday?”
“I told him, yea, I think I can make that happen,” Hargett.
The first tailgate was called the First Annual Jonesboro Jaycee’s Buffalo Roast.
“We tailgated under the pines trees,” he said.
“At that time, they even opened the stadium so we could use the bathrooms,” Hargett said.
As time when on, things changed as they usually do.
Hargett said after that, competitions began to see who had the most team spirit.
“We got second place,” Hargett said. “We got beat by Simmons Bank, who just happened to bring real tepee that year.”
The friends said another competition was started around 1984 to see who could come up with the best chant. Hargett said the first year Kathy Mulhollen won, with Wompum, Stompum, Joe,” he said, noting at that time, A-State still had an Indian as a mascot.
The next time the competition came around, when it came time for a new chant, Ken Stuart and his son Jason Stuart were the winners.
“I started the chant on one side of the stadium and said let’s yell ‘A-State,’ and I told Jason to go over there and respond ‘Indians,’” he said. “Stuart said he and his son had the whole stadium cheering.”
Both Stuarts said the tradition has stuck, although now the chant is “A-State,” then responding with “Red Wolves.” Stuart said most people don’t know where the tradition originated.
As tailgating traditions have changed, so have the locations.
Hargett said after 1988 they weren’t allowed to tailgate under pine trees any longer because officials said it was destroying the trees.
“We were made to move our tailgate party under the pecan trees,” he said.
Despite the loss of traditions and the multiple moves of tailgate areas, Hargett said he is a die-hard A-State fan.
“I think 1964 through 1968 I missed some games,” Hargett said. “Mom and Dad lived in Trumann and had season passes. I had to listen to the games on the radio until I turned 16 and was able to drive to the games.”
“After 1980 I didn’t miss a game except one when I had to miss half the game due to a flight to Las Vegas,” he said.
Jason Stuart said of all the years he’s been tailgating, the tradition he misses the most is the overnight tailgate parties, where people camped out and cooked all night.
Hargett said there are six home games this year, and all three friends are planning to attend.
“The biggest tailgate we have is the tailgate breakfast, which happens in November,” Hargett said.
