JONESBORO — As the mercury plunged into the single digits last night and the wind chills are expected to stay below zero over the next few days, The Salvation Army (TSA) of Jonesboro geared up for an increase in demand for their services, while at the same time missing the traditional last-minute push for donations to their Red Kettle campaign to help cover costs, according to Salvation Army commanding officers, Captain Charles Smith and his wife, Captain Teri Smith.
Charles Smith said on Thursday morning that TSA’s facility is open at 125 South Fisher for anyone who needs to get out of the cold, as well as their church across the road.
“We have 20 beds inside the shelter, as well as 40 more makeshift beds being set up inside our church (which is across from the shelter),” he said. “So we should be able to hold at least 60 people.”
However, he said that unfortunately they are not able to house pets.
“We will be partnering with The HUB,” he said. “We will have volunteers from The Salvation Army and The HUB, as well as some city employees, to help rotate and monitor the expanded shelter through this winter patch.”
Teri Smith said that they are urging all those without shelter to come into the shelter.
“We have hot meals and drinks to warm you up too. With these frigid temperatures, it’s extremely dangerous to be exposed to the elements for even a short period of time for anyone, therefore we also can’t have bellringers out to help with the final push of the Red Kettle campaign,” she said, noting that the arctic conditions coincide with the end of the famous Red Kettle season on Christmas Eve, which will make conditions impossible for volunteer bellringers at retail locations.
Charles Smith said that they will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at both the church and the shelter in order to accommodate every.
The Salvation Army in Jonesboro depends on holiday giving for more than 60 percent of its annual operating budget, which covers providing shelter, feeding the hungry, providing emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response, he said.
“So far, we are not at our goal for kettle fundraising, so we need the community’s help,” he urged. “Your gift goes to helping those in need right here in Jonesboro. We are preparing to take in those without shelter, offer a hand to those at risk of losing heat, serve food to those in need of a meal, and offer a listening ear to those in need of emotional and spiritual care.”
He said that with rising inflation and lingering effects from the pandemic, TSA in Jonesboro has seen an approximate increase of 25 percent for its services this year alone.
In addition to the retail locations, donors can also give online at www.salvationarmy.org, he said, noting that The Salvation Army is a 501c (3) organization, meaning donations are tax-deductible, which he said is something to consider as we near the end of the year.
For any questions related to The Salvation Army’s services, or to donate by phone or in person, call 870-932-3785 or visit the local office at 800 Cate Avenue.
