Volunteer Eddie Bellas helps TSA Capt. Charles Smith setup extra cots in preparation for the severe cold weather on Thursday. They were setting up extra beds inside The Salvation Army of Jonesboro Church, located next to The Salvation Army at 800 Cate Ave. in Jonesboro. Bellas, a new volunteer with TSA, said he just started volunteering last week.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — As the mercury plunged into the single digits last night and the wind chills are expected to stay below zero over the next few days, The Salvation Army (TSA) of Jonesboro geared up for an increase in demand for their services, while at the same time missing the traditional last-minute push for donations to their Red Kettle campaign to help cover costs, according to Salvation Army commanding officers, Captain Charles Smith and his wife, Captain Teri Smith.

Charles Smith said on Thursday morning that TSA’s facility is open at 125 South Fisher for anyone who needs to get out of the cold, as well as their church across the road.