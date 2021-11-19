JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s Department of Theatre will continue its 2021-22 season with “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play,” adapted from Charles Dickens’ famous story by David Norris, an A-State alumnus.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Performances will take place in the Drama Theatre in Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive.
“A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play” is an optimistic and fun adaptation of a holiday classic. Guests will enjoy the magic, comedy, music and holiday cheer as everyone’s favorite greedy misanthrope, Ebenezer Scrooge, meets three Christmas spirits that raise questions about his choices.
The cast includes theater majors Jon Clark of Batesville, as Ebenezer Scrooge; Kylah Hood of Jonesboro, as Bob Cratchet; Emma Bryant of Siloam Springs, as Belle; Jericho Smith of McCrory, as Jacob Marley/Edgar/Topper/Peter; Michael Joseph of Van Buren, Mo., as Young Scrooge/Fred; Fernanda Posadas of Sherwood, as Fezziwig/Martha/Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come/Vendor; Kori Denison of Batesville, as Ghost of Christmas Past/Clara/Ida/Worker #2; Hayden Boles of Jonesboro, as Ghost of Christmas Present/Passerby/Urchin 2; Alexander Jones of Russellville, as Clergy/Mr. Fezziwig/Ernest Cratchit; Kit Vincent of Poplar Bluff, Mo., as Fan/Tiny Tim; and Hayley Reed of Bay, as Worker 1/Urchin 1/Customer.
The show is directed by Virginia Hirsch, instructor of theater in acting and directing. Jeff McLaughlin, associate professor of theater, serves as the scenic designer and technical director. Associate professor of theater, Claire Abernathy, serves as costume designer. Caisa Sanburg, assistant professor of theater, serves as the lighting and sound designer with Trey Moore, a theater major from Cave City, as assistant sound designer. The properties manager is Alec Lazarini, a theater major from Memphis.
The stage manager is theater major Alli Peavy of Memphis. Theater majors Julie Barnett of Crossett and Nariah Wilborn of Jonesboro serve as the assistant stage managers.
The sound board operator is theater major Hitomi Naoi of Chiba, Japan. The light board operator is Benjamin Whitfield, an engineering major from Little Rock. Theater majors Tyler Jones of Beebe, and Robyne Richards of Beebe, serve as dressers.
The house manager is Marie B. Kazyak, a theater minor from Manila. Theater major Grace Dial of Paragould serves as the publicity manager. Hayley Murry, a theater major from Beebe, serves as the documentarian.
The closed-captioning team includes Miraya Gerardo-Mungia, a theater major from Fairfield, Calif., and Joe Jackson, a general studies major from Holland, Mo.
Tickets for “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play” can be purchased 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the First National Bank Arena box office or by calling 870-972-2781. Tickets can also be purchased online at AState.edu/tickets. Prices are $10 for seniors, children, and A-State staff/faculty and $15 for the general public. A-State student tickets are free at the box office with a student ID.
