JONESBORO — A Forrest City man accused of breaking into several vehicles at Craighead Forest Park was ordered held on a $50,000 cash-only bond on Friday.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Davan Cochran, 29, with five counts of breaking or entering vehicles, five counts of theft of property of credit or debit cards, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
Jonesboro police arrested Cochran on Tuesday night at Craighead Forest Park after a traffic stop led to the recovery of multiple items stolen from vehicles.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Marlon Leach, 30, of Paragould, with commercial burglary and theft of property greater than $25,000; held without bond.
Brandon Ezell, 27, of Harrisburg, with fraudulent use of a credit card, theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and two counts of second-degree forgery; $7,500 bond.
Joseph Tongusi, 27, of Marmaduke, with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of an instrument of crime and misdemeanor failure to appear; $3,500 bond.
Kristen Counce, 47, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $3,500 bond.
Andres Reyes-Uribe, 40, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering a building, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of $1,000 or less; $7,500 cash-only bond.
Jered Holt, 39, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm; held without bond.
Alexander Read, 28, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Brandon Keel, 27, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Michael Liscomb, 40, of Melbourne, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Quincy Perry, 47, of Trumann, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Michelle Tyler, 46, of Lake City, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Amber Mansfield, 37, of Paragould, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Bobby Berry, 36, of Walnut Ridge, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with physical evidence; $10,000 bond.
Dustin Wade, 30, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Jimmy Cooper, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor criminal trespass and violation of a no-contact order; $7,500 bond.
Debbie Saltsgaver, 38, of Walnut Ridge, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Joyce Moore, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass; $30,000 bond.
Joseph Beall, 49, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $5,500 bond.
Dallas Gillett, 54, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and improper lane change; $5,500 bond.
Matthew Hudson, 18, of West Memphis, with criminal conspiracy; $35,000 bond.
