JONESBORO — A Forrest City man accused of breaking into several vehicles at Craighead Forest Park was ordered held on a $50,000 cash-only bond on Friday.

District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Davan Cochran, 29, with five counts of breaking or entering vehicles, five counts of theft of property of credit or debit cards, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.