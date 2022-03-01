JONESBORO — One woman is believed to have committed 250 crimes impacting almost the same number of people in recent months.
Valerie Lynette Spence, 38, of Brookland, was arrested on Feb. 22. She has been free since then on a $50,000 bond.
Spence appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling Monday, where he found probable cause to charge Spence with felony financial identity fraud and theft of a debit or credit card and 20 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card or account number, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and 228 misdemeanor charges of theft.
According to court documents and police reports, Spence was already under investigation in November after a local attorney presented allegations that Spence had used a deceased man’s personal information to open a bank account and take thousands of dollars from the man’s estate.
Then, in early February, another victim noticed that his credit card was used fraudulently at multiple locations in Jonesboro. The victim called his card company and learned that a new copy of his card had been mailed to him and that he never received it, according to Detective Austin Morgan.
During the investigation, Morgan said it was learned that a red Chrysler Town and Country was spotted multiple times by the victim’s neighbors parked in the street near the victim’s residence. The witnesses who spotted the van stated that they suspected the van was stealing mail.
Morgan obtained video of suspect transactions from the victim’s credit card statement. He identified the woman making the transactions as Spence. Store video showed she was driving a red Chrysler Town and Country identical to the suspect van.
Using the city’s new traffic cameras, the case detective found the license number to the van and found the vehicle at Spence’s residence.
Morgan said he executed a search warrant on the residence on Feb. 22 and found numerous items purchased with the victim’s card.
Police also found mail belonging to 247 different victims – several of whom who lived in the area where the suspect van was spotted by concerned citizens in southwestern Jonesboro
Police said the seized mail contained credit card offers, bank statements, birth certificates, tax information, and many other documents containing the sensitive information of multiple victims. Detectives also located notebooks and hand written notes with detailed profiles of victim information including bank account numbers, social security numbers, and copies of their credit debit cards taped to the page. There were notes with to-do lists with tasks on them to make fake driver’s licenses, print checks and to call victims and pretend to be with their bank.
A total of 24 physical debit cards in other people’s names were located among the stolen mail.
A used meth pipe and pill bottle with meth residue was also located.
Morgan said in his probable cause affidavit Spence admitted to being the person in the video using one of the cards, but claimed she found the other evidence that was seized.
Spence is scheduled to appear April 29 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.