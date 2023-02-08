JONESBORO — She’s done her jail time. But Phyllis Michelle Littlemyer still hasn’t paid the price for stealing more than $100,000 from a local barbecue business, according to a lawsuit filed last month in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Littlemyer, 43, pleaded guilty on April 8, 2019, to stealing $104,874.66 while working as a store manager for Demo’s Barbeque and Smokehouse. She was sentenced 10 days later to two years in a regional punishment facility with additional sentencing suspended for 15 years. She was also ordered to begin making $200 monthly restitution payments within 90 days after her release from prison.
“From December of 2020 through June of 2022, Ms. Littlemyer made payments to Plaintiff in an amount totaling $1,830.00,” Demo’s attorney, Tony L. Wilcox wrote in a lawsuit filed Jan. 19. “However, since June of 2022, Ms. Littlemyer has failed to make the monthly payments as required by the restitution order and judgment.”
Demo’s is owned by Spencer Moore, Littlemyer’s brother, and he’s seeking a court order to collect the remaining $103,044.66.
“Pursuant to Ark. Code Ann. § 5-4-205, the monetary restitution order from the related criminal matter is to be considered to be a Judgment against Ms. Littlemeyer, and it has the same force and affect as any other civil judgment in Arkansas,” Wilcox wrote.
Prior to filing this civil lawsuit, Moore asked the prosecutor’s office to have a civil judgment filed in the criminal case.
“However, according to the prosecutor’s office, it considered that the Sentencing Order is the judgment, and it has no current plans to pursue revocation or to take further actions,” Wilcox wrote in seeking the order independently of the criminal case.
“Ms. Littlemyer is no longer incarcerated and, upon information and belief, she is gainfully employed,” according to the complaint. “The Judgment requested herein is necessary so that additional notice may be provided to Ms. Littlemyer and so that Plaintiff may initiate garnishment and other collection efforts.”
