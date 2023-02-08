JONESBORO — She’s done her jail time. But Phyllis Michelle Littlemyer still hasn’t paid the price for stealing more than $100,000 from a local barbecue business, according to a lawsuit filed last month in Craighead County Circuit Court.

Littlemyer, 43, pleaded guilty on April 8, 2019, to stealing $104,874.66 while working as a store manager for Demo’s Barbeque and Smokehouse. She was sentenced 10 days later to two years in a regional punishment facility with additional sentencing suspended for 15 years. She was also ordered to begin making $200 monthly restitution payments within 90 days after her release from prison.

inman@jonesborosun.com