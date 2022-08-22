JONESBORO — A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday night that her residence was broken into in the 200 block of Lamesa Street and items belonging to her and a 35-year-old man were stolen, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Taken were a flat-screen television with a value of $1,000, two laptops with a combined value of $600, gold necklaces and rings with a total value of $3,300 and $3,400 in cash.
Items destroyed included two televisions with a total value of $1,400, four exterior windows valued at $800 and two tires valued at $400.
A suspect is listed as a 34-year-old man.
In a separate case, three juveniles were arrested early Monday morning after they tried to flee from a stolen vehicle, police said.
The suspects – a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy and girl – were arrested in the 200 block of Front Street.
The report said the 2017 Kia Rio’s steering column was open and was started without a key.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday night that someone broke into her residence and stole items in the 500 block of Freeman Street. Taken was a Kindle tablet valued at $300.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman told police on Sunday morning that her ex-wife entered her residence and caused injuries to her and her current partner in the 200 block of Union Street.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday morning that someone entered his residence in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue and stole items. Taken were two laptops with a total value of $1,050, a pair of Airpods valued at $100, assorted articles of clothing valued at $1,250, an Xbox valued at $500 and a $50 razor.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday afternoon someone broke the side window of her vehicle in the 3700 block of Pilgrim Circle and stole items. Taken were a wallet containing debit cards and $20 in cash.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 1600 block of North Church Street and stole her purse. The purse contained debit cards and $50 in cash.
Police arrested Russell Blake Richardson, 900 block of West Oak Street, on Friday night after being sent to the 900 block of West Oak Avenue about an unwanted person. He is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery of an 83-year-old woman.
A 45-year-old employee of DNA Auto Sales, 2223 Warren Road, told police Friday afternoon someone entered the grounds of the business and cut off three catalytic converters from vehicles. The total value of the parts is listed at $1,500.
Two residents in the 100 block of Craighead Road 767, Brookland, reported their vehicles were entered at their homes and items were taken on Monday morning. A man reported a $250 pair of binoculars and $45 in cash were stolen. A woman said a bag of tools valued at $400 was stolen.
