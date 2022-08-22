JONESBORO — A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday night that her residence was broken into in the 200 block of Lamesa Street and items belonging to her and a 35-year-old man were stolen, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Taken were a flat-screen television with a value of $1,000, two laptops with a combined value of $600, gold necklaces and rings with a total value of $3,300 and $3,400 in cash.