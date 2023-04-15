JONESBORO — The luck of a house fire victim went from bad to worse Thursday night.

A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that she had been staying at a hotel since her house caught fire on March 23. When she went back to the house on Thursday, she noticed the door had been kicked in and computers inside the house in the 2300 block of Mitzi Lane as well as tools and other items outside had been stolen.