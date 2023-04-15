JONESBORO — The luck of a house fire victim went from bad to worse Thursday night.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that she had been staying at a hotel since her house caught fire on March 23. When she went back to the house on Thursday, she noticed the door had been kicked in and computers inside the house in the 2300 block of Mitzi Lane as well as tools and other items outside had been stolen.
Three computers, with a total value of $5,808, were missing. Push mowers and a pressure washer, shoes and lawn equipment were also gone. The value of these items was listed at $3,552.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that his vehicle was stolen from the 4300 block of South Caraway Road. The 1999 Chevy Silverado is valued at $7,000.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday morning that someone entered an unlocked trailer and stole tools in the 3900 block of Willow Road. Taken were $1,600 worth of items.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that someone entered her unlocked vehicle in the 4400 block of Countrybrook Drive and stole $5 in change.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police Thursday morning that someone entered multiple unlocked vehicles in the 4400 block of Countrybrook Drive and stole property. Taken were shoes worth $250 and $5 in loose change.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle and took property in the 4300 block of Eastbrook Circle. Stolen were a camera and equipment totaling $6,629.
A 64-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole $5 in loose change in the 4400 block of Countrybrook Drive.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man said Thursday night that someone broke into a home in the 200 block of Spruce Street and stole multiple items.
My Little Angels Learning Academy, 3407 Race St., reported Thursday night that someone forged checks in the amount of $2,000.
