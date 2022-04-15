JONESBORO — A Paragould man reported to Jonesboro police on Thursday morning that suspects broke into a commercial construction container and stole tubing and tools.
The theft occurred in the 3200 block of Nestle Road. The value of the stolen items was listed at $8,210.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 55-year-old Jonesboro woman told police on Thursday night that someone broke into her residence in the 900 block of Warner Avenue and stole a firearm. The value of the 9 mm Smith & Wesson is listed at $450.
Safeguard Properties LLC, of Cleveland, Ohio, told Jonesboro police Thursday morning that someone broke into a rental property that is being renovated in the 4700 block of Samantha Avenue. Stolen was an air-condition unit, valued at $6,000, and a water heater, valued at $1,000.
A Waco, Texas, man reported that his unlocked vehicle was entered Thursday morning and items were stolen from it in the 2900 block of Phillips Drive. Taken were tools, valued at $300 and an iPhone, valued at $100.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday morning that someone entered his unlocked vehicle in the 2900 block of Phillips Drive and took items. Stolen were a wallet, sunglasses frames and three bank cards with a total value of $70, as well as $80 in cash.
