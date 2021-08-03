JONESBORO — Thieves stole about $96,000 in equipment from the Jonesboro street department over the weekend.
It’s the second time in as many months that someone cut through the chain link fence on the southeast side of the public works complex on Lacy Drive.
On June 3, drivers for Jonesboro Economical Transportation discovered someone stole catalytic converters from six JET vehicles, including five used to transport passengers.
The burglars made a bigger haul this time, including taking two pickup trucks, two flatbed rice trailers, three zero-turn lawnmowers, grass trimmers and other items, according to an inventory list from a Jonesboro Police Department report. That totals up to about $96,000
Steve Tippitt, director of the street department, said the burglary didn’t prevent his people from doing their routine work on Monday.
“It’s more aggravating than anything,” Tippitt said.
The June burglary forced JET to scale back services until stolen catalytic converters could be replaced.
One of the trucks was recovered in Tyronza, according to the bare bones police report. Still missing was a white 2008 Ford F-250 with a license number 654 KEW.
While there are surveillance cameras in the complex, they were not positioned to capture images of of the June break-in, and Tippitt said the same was true Monday.
Tony Thomas, chief operating officer for Mayor Harold Copenhaver, said city officials were busy Monday afternoon reviewing video from other sources, such SkyCop or other surveillance cameras within the city. He said the city is reviewing the shortcomings of the security system.
“I would say the past three or four months, we have been looking overall at our camera security for not just that facility but all of our city security, as well as our street infrastructure, as well,” Thomas said.
No suspects had been identified as of press deadline Monday.
